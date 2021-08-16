West Virginia power plants can continue to operate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chris Hamilton, President of the WV Coal Association, talks about the major ruling last week by the West Virginia Public Service Commission that essentially allows three power plants to continue operation in the Mountain State.

Hamilton says the Mountaineer, the Mitchel and the John Amos Plants will be approved for all environmental upgrades and continue operating.

Hamilton says an economic study was commissioned through our states’ lead economist last year. In conjunction with the coal operations that provide the base fuel supply, he said these coal-fired plants are responsible for upwards of $14 billion throughout our state and local economies.

“The state’s economist said that’s about $1 out of every $6 generated in this decision and generated in the local and regional communities is just phenomenal,” said Hamilton. “There’s no replacement for these current jobs and all the payroll dollars that are generated and all the long-term security for all these plant coal miners dependent often on these coal-fired electric generators here in the state of West Virginia.”