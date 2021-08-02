West Virginia sees steady rate of unemployment decrease

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Steve Roberts, The President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, recently had an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail titled “WV coming out of economic slumber.” Robert discusses how West Virginia is seeing some good signs such as an unemployment rate below the national average, steadily-increasing workforce participation and an economy that is improving faster than the national average.
Despite these positive signs, many companies are still looking for workers and are even offering sign-up incentives to attract people to sign up. Roberts says this may be because there are not enough workers for those jobs.
Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.