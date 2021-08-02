West Virginia sees steady rate of unemployment decrease

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Steve Roberts, The President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, recently had an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail titled “WV coming out of economic slumber.” Robert discusses how West Virginia is seeing some good signs such as an unemployment rate below the national average, steadily-increasing workforce participation and an economy that is improving faster than the national average.

Despite these positive signs, many companies are still looking for workers and are even offering sign-up incentives to attract people to sign up. Roberts says this may be because there are not enough workers for those jobs.