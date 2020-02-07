West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw on the VA Medical Center and Mountaineer Impact Fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw reacts to news that a federal grand jury has convened in Clarksburg in the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center, and talks about issues going on in the state, including foster care, the state’s tech industry, and the Mountaineer Impact Fund.
