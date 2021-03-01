Countdown to Tax Day
West Virginia to get over $47.7M for affordable housing

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R) of West Virginia say federal awards totaling over $47.7 million will go to the state for addressing affordable housing and homelessness.

The 51 funding awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to city and county housing authorities and other local groups.

Manchin says every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep.

Capito says the funding will help strengthen the state’s public housing sector.

