What do West Virginians think about the State Income Tax?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dave Allen, the host of the 580 Live show, tells us how West Virginia citizens are reacting to Gov. Jim Justice’s State Income Tax repeal and how it’ll affect people from those who own and run small businesses to West Virginia families.
You can find the 580 Live Show on WCHSNetwork.com on air Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
