CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of people to talk about a racist email sent to a black delegate in West Virginia, Medicaid, north-central West Virginia, and Gold Star Mothers.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis interviews Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) who recently filed a civil lawsuit against the pro-life group West Virginians For Life after she received a message from the group with a photo of a KKK klansman.

Kelly Allen, Executive Director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, talks to Mark Curtis about what is happening with Medicaid in the Mountain State.

Patsy Trecost II, Harrison County Commissioner, calls in to talk to Mark Curtis about why north-central West Virginia is seeing a boom in economic development.

We end this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics with Amanda Barren talking to Gold Star Mothers and what their organization’s goals are.