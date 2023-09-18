CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the state auditor’s race, WVU, fraud against senior citizens and how to be prepared for disasters.

In Segment One, we talk to Del. Eric Householder (R-Candidate for WV State Auditor) about his candidacy.

In Segment Two, we talk to Del. Mike Pushkin, Chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party about WVU.

In Segment Three, we talk to Bernie Tabin Berger, AARP Government Affairs, about fraud against senior citizens.

We end today’s episode with Prof. Monica Sanders for National Preparedness Month about how to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.