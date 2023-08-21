CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the opioid epidemic, average teacher salary and the bill commonly known as the “Parental Bill of Rights.”

In Segments One and Two, we talk to Melissa George and Kelly DeWeese with Breath of Life Recovery about the opioid epidemic and their stories.

In Segment Three, we talk to Dale Lee, West Virginia Education Association, about the average teacher salary.

We end today’s episode with Nate Cain, (R) Candidate for WV U.S. House District 2, about the bill he calls the “Parental Bill of Rights.”