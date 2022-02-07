CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Amanda Barren and Mark Curtis talk to people to discuss the bill to repeal the ban on nuclear power plants in the Mountain State, renewable energy, and teachers getting a pay raise.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association to talk about the status of the 5% state employee pay raise and 2.5% bonus, which includes teachers.

Nancy Payne Bruns calls in to talk to Mark Curtis about the oldest business in West Virginia, the Dickinson Group, to talk about their plans to get into the renewable energy field.

Segments Three and Four talk about repealing the ban on nuclear energy, which passed the Senate on Jan. 25, 2022, and passed the House of Delegates on Jan. 31, 2022.

Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren talk to Del. Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh) in Segment Three and Del. Evan Hansen (R-Monongalia) in Segment Four.