What is top priority for politicians as the new West Virginia legislative session starts?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with multiple politicians in the West Virginia House of Representatives and State Senate to ask them what is their top priority for the legislative session, which starts on Jan. 12, 2022.

Mark Curtis sits down with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) in Segment One and with President of the Senate, State Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley).

Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha) calls in for Segment Three and Minority Leader and State Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) in Segment Four to talk to Amanda Barren.