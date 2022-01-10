All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

What is top priority for politicians as the new West Virginia legislative session starts?

Inside West Virginia Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with multiple politicians in the West Virginia House of Representatives and State Senate to ask them what is their top priority for the legislative session, which starts on Jan. 12, 2022.

Mark Curtis sits down with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) in Segment One and with President of the Senate, State Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley).

Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha) calls in for Segment Three and Minority Leader and State Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) in Segment Four to talk to Amanda Barren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS