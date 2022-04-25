CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren discuss a variety of topics including the 2022 World Cup, education and more!

In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) about the $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

In Segments Two and Three, we discuss the World Cup.

Segment Two brings in Maj. Matt Walters, Army Interagency Training and Education Center, to talk to Amanda Barren about the International Technique and Expertise Exchange with the Qatari Military that the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia National Guard held.

Dr. William A. Minear II CPP, PPS, CEM, WVDHS EMD Chief talks to Amanda Barren about West Virginia’s role in the 2022 World Cup.

We end today’s episode with Brian Atkinson, Principal at Logan Middle School, about Logan Middle School being named a National Model School.