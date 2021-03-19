What will keep young West Virginians from leaving the state?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle (D-Cabell) discusses some bills aimed at keeping young West Virginians from leaving the Mountain State.

He says this includes Delegate Shawn Fluharty’s (D-Ohio) Stay in the State Act, which is geared at keeping West Virginia’s best and brightest in the state. Hornbuckle has also sponsored a bill called the Young Professionals Tax Credit, which aims to both young people in the state and attract out-of-state youth to come to West Virginia by recognizing what they have in student loans and child care.

Hornbuckle also says a major focus of bringing young people to the state is education and making sure the state has the aptitude to attract some of the jobs.

For more information on these bills, visit www.wvlegislature.gov.