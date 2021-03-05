What would removing the income tax do to prices in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Sean O’Leary, with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, says the governor’s proposed plan to eliminate the state’s income tax “is not going to be a winner for West Virginia” as it is now.

He says raising sales taxes will mean West Virginians, especially in low to middle-income households, will be paying more, but will only get the state “halfway there” in making up for the income tax. He says this plan could mean cutting revenue from other areas to make up for the lost tax revenue, an issue he says is seen uniformly across the states that do not have income taxes.