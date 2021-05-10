What you need to know about medical cannabis in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Rusty Williams, a patient advocate on the WV Medical Cannabis Advisory Board, discusses how the Department of Health and Human Resources has opened applications for patients to receive a medical cannabis I.D. card, which is needed to purchase medical marijuana.

Patients who qualify to receive an I.D. card must have one of these conditions:

Cancer

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Parkinson’s Disease

Neurological problems

Chronic pain

