What you need to know about medical cannabis in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Rusty Williams, a patient advocate on the WV Medical Cannabis Advisory Board, discusses how the Department of Health and Human Resources has opened applications for patients to receive a medical cannabis I.D. card, which is needed to purchase medical marijuana. 

Patients who qualify to receive an I.D. card must have one of these conditions: 

  • Cancer
  • Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 
  • Parkinson’s Disease
  • Neurological problems
  • Chronic pain

