What you need to know about medical cannabis in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Rusty Williams, a patient advocate on the WV Medical Cannabis Advisory Board, discusses how the Department of Health and Human Resources has opened applications for patients to receive a medical cannabis I.D. card, which is needed to purchase medical marijuana.
Patients who qualify to receive an I.D. card must have one of these conditions:
- Cancer
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Neurological problems
- Chronic pain
