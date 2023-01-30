CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the Governor’s tax cut proposal, the economy and tourism.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Del. Trenton Barnhart (R-Pleasants) about Gov. Jim Justice’s (R-WV) tax cut proposal.

Segments Two and Three are with Prof. John Deskins with the WVU Bureau of Business & Economic Research to talk about how the economy is doing and where it is headed.

We end today’s episode with Tim Brady, CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, who talks to us about tourism in the Mountain State.