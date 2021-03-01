Why the proposal to remove the state income tax concerns some lawmakers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politcs, the discussion on the state income tax continues with Delegate Jim Barach (D-Kanawha). Barach says he is concerned about the proposal to eliminate West Virginia’s state income tax, calling it “a return to supply-side economics.”

Barach says the proposal to backfill the lost revenue from the income tax by raising the state sales tax, among other taxes, because the sales tax is a “regressive tax” and those “on the lower end of the economic spectrum pay a higher amount of their money in the sales tax.” However, he says he is in favor of the proposed taxes on tobacco and sugary drinks to help West Virginians cut back on their consumption of those products.