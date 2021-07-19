Why the WV Working Families Party supports the American Jobs Plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Ryan Frankenberry from the West Virginia Working Families Party discusses the pressure on U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to support President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure bill. The Biden infrastructure plan is $2.3 Billion, while Manchin’s plan is roughly $1 trillion. 

The West Virginia Working Families Party is a progressive grassroots political party building a multiracial movement of working people to transform America. They have been working to educating West Virginians on the infrastructure plan, including how this plan can create jobs for West Virginians with the American Jobs Plan

