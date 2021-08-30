Why two WV delegates started a political podcast

In Segment 4, Delegate Kayla Young (D) of Kanawha County and Delegate Joshua Higginbotham (R) of Putnam County continue discussing their podcast with host Mark Curtis.

Young says some of the issues they’ll be discussing behind the scenes of national and statewide legislation, such as redistricting, energy policies, and education issues.

The podcast is about reaching people who have opposing views to have a conversation about differences in opinions. “It’s [the podcast] about building bridges between people with policy disagreements,” said Higginbotham.