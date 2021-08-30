Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Why two WV delegates started a political podcast

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In Segment 4, Delegate Kayla Young (D) of Kanawha County and Delegate Joshua Higginbotham (R) of Putnam County continue discussing their podcast with host Mark Curtis. 

Young says some of the issues they’ll be discussing behind the scenes of national and statewide legislation, such as redistricting, energy policies, and education issues. 

The podcast is about reaching people who have opposing views to have a conversation about differences in opinions. “It’s [the podcast] about building bridges between people with policy disagreements,” said Higginbotham. 

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS