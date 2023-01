CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 2022 has come to a close, and we’re ending our year of Inside West Virginia Politics with our annual Reporters’ Roundtable wrap-up!

Our host 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis is joined by Steven Allen Adams of Ogden Newspapers, 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren, and WVMO Radio Reporter Joe Stevens to discuss the top stories of the year, economic development, and review how politics, both local and national, have impacted West Virginians in 2022.