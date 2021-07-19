WV AG addresses opioid lawsuit pay opposition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) discusses his recent press conference, saying he was opposed to the bankruptcy settlement by Purdue Pharma.

Morrisey says his decision to oppose the bankruptcy settlement due to the larger states involved in the lawsuit got together and proposed a population-based formula for the fund allocation plan. Despite being at the epicenter of the opioid pandemic, West Virginia has a smaller population and wouldn’t receive as much settlement money.