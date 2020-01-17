WV ALF-CLO President Josh Sword shares concerns of legislative session’s effect on workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Josh Sword, President of the AFL-CLO of West Virginia talks about the organization’s concerns of how the legislative session and budget situation will affect organized laborers, including right to work, tax shifts and PEIA.

