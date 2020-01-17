WV ALF-CLO President Josh Sword shares concerns of legislative session’s effect on workers

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Josh Sword, President of the AFL-CLO of West Virginia talks about the organization’s concerns of how the legislative session and budget situation will affect organized laborers, including right to work, tax shifts and PEIA.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events