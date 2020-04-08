WV Attorney General Morrisey on scams and moving the state’s primary election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey tells us his hands are full with scammers and that his office is working around the clock to keep us safe, details the types of scams most common right now, and talks about the one of the main factors behind the decision to move the primary.
