WV Chamber of Commerce President Roberts on West Virginians’ response to plan to reopen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce talks about how the governor’s schedule to get back to work is translating to a more vigorous, innovative spirit from West Virginians.

He also tells us about how, in response to the realization of how crucial broadband access is, the Chamber of Commerce has put together a plan for moving the Mountain state forward.

