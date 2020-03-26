WV Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts on COVID-19 information, resources

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce tells us where to find useful information and resources during this pandemic, addresses unemployment concerns, and talks with us about the carry-out only impact on businesses.
