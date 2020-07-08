WV Del. Mike Pushkin shares his thoughts on how to CARES Act funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) explains why he disagrees with some of Justices’ decisions on how the state should spend the CARES Act funds, why he encourages all West Virginia municipalities to apply for their share of the money and why he believes the funds should be spent on “struggling” Mountain State families and business, not to fix roads.
