WV Del. Tully on COVID-19 supplies and fighting opioid addiction in a pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Del. Heather Tully (R-Nicholas) explains why healthcare is one of the big issues she plans to tackle while in office, why she believes the state should stockpile supplies for a possible second COVID-19 wave and what needs to change in the fight against opioid addiction during the pandemic.

