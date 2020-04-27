WV Education Association President Lee talks online education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association, talks with us about the latest education news.

He shares his opinion on the move to online learning, tells us about how teachers and other school service personnel are becoming more creative every day to meet the needs of students, and talks about the challenges educators are facing that will need to be resolved in the coming weeks.

