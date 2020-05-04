WV Gov. Justice discusses steps to reopen, ‘Safer-at-Home’ order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joins us via Skype to discuss elective surgeries, restaurants, and small businesses reopening, saying we have to take baby steps to ensure everyone’s safety. He also details the differences between stay-at-home orders and the “safer at home” order he just enacted, and says, above all else, that we can’t forget that COVID-19 is still here.
