WV Secretary of State Mac Warner on COVID-19’s impact on politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner tells us how politics have been impacted by COVID-19, including the need for poll workers, why officials are predicting absentee voter numbers to skyrocket — and why they’re actually the ones urging people to take advantage of the absentee ballots in the first place.

Since the time of this recorded interview on March 26, 2020, (when Inside West Virginia Politics is filmed) West Virginia’s primary election has been extended to June 9, 2020.

