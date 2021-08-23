WV Secretary of State talks about the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) begins discussing Afghanistan after the Taliban recently took control.

Between 2011 and 2015, Warner was in the Rule of Law Organization to help Afghans implement a rule of law program with the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs. He was an advisor with about 100 Afghan attorneys and interpreters.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the 9-11 attacks because the Taliban was giving safe haven to the Al Qaeda terrorists who attacked America.