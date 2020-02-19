WV Sen. William Ihlenfeld on greyhound racing, why VA Medical Center investigation has taken so much time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Democratic Senator William Ihlenfeld talks about why the investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is taking so much time and tells us why the loss of greyhound racing would be devastating to the area.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories