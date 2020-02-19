WV Sen. William Ihlenfeld on greyhound racing, why VA Medical Center investigation has taken so much time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Democratic Senator William Ihlenfeld talks about why the investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is taking so much time and tells us why the loss of greyhound racing would be devastating to the area.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Students demonstrate importance of safe water
- West Virginia State Senate votes against greyhound racing bill
- Maryland Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation
- Man arrested after shots-fired in Nitro
- Lost ring found in another country – 47 years later
- WV Senate passes ‘Born Alive’ bill
- Ruskin man creates purple light display in honor of mother fighting pancreatic cancer
- Chief magistrate judge in Harrison resigns
- Beam Distilling fills 16 millionth barrel of bourbon
- Grants available to help counties clean up from floods