WV Senator describes experience on 9/11

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was the only member of our Congressional Delegation in the office on September 11th, 2021.

Capito describes that day, saying she was in her office in the Long Worth Building on Capitol Hill with some constituents from Harper’s Ferry when her eyes drifted to the TV and watched as the towers were hit. Capito says as they were scrambling around the office, one of her assistants pointed out the window and she says she saw the smoke from the Pentagon.

Capito said she was able to escape to a safe spot and watch it all unfold around her.