WV state government week in review

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, our host Mark Curtis reviews some of the most important decisions made by the state government last week, with special focus on COVID-19’s impact on schools and elections, including the primary being moved, absentee voting, and the push to close schools for the rest of the season.
