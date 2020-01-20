WV State Senator Eric Tarr on the Business Inventory and Equipment tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – State Senator Eric Tarr, the Vice-Chair of the Finance Committee, discusses the committee’s plans for the current legislative session, including the repeal of the state’s Business Inventory and Equipment tax and its effect on business and revenue in the state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories