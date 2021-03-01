WV’s state income tax: Why does the governor want to remove it?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we take a look at West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s latest town hall meeting on the state income tax.

The governor’s goal for these virtual town halls is to discuss his proposal to eventually phase out or eliminate the state income tax. He says with the state’s current strong economics, now is the time to move forward with removing the tax. While some taxes may raise slightly to offset the state income tax removal, Justice says his goal is for West Virginians’ net tax burden to go down.