International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Ceremony will be virtually this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WOWK) – The International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial will be held today, Sept. 19, in a virtual ceremony due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to IAFF officials, they will honor the firefighters who have died and will engrave the names of the member on the Wall of Honor this year and will note those etched on the Memorial during the virtual ceremony.

IAFF Officials say all 2020 honoree families will be invited to attend the 2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial where our fallen members will receive proper recognition along with those lost in 2020 at a traditional ceremony, with all families receiving their flag.

