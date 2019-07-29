Charleston hosts International Pageants

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — It was a colorful and busy Saturday night at the Clay Center here in Charleston. The night marked the finals of the Miss International and Miss Teen International pageants. Dozens of young women form across America and around the world were competing for the titles, after Mrs. International was crowned here last week. The pageants are wrapping up their third and final year in Charleston.

“It has been fantastic. We have loved every minute of it,” said Mary Richardson, International Pageants Co-Director.

“Life has seasons and this has been a good one. We’re so glad that we were here. And we’re looking forward to the things we’re going to do in the future But there’s so many people here in Charleston, that we absolutely love, that we’re really going to miss,” said Mel Richardson, International Pageants Co-Director.

The International Pageants are moving on to Kingsport, Tennessee after a three-year run here in West Virginia. Congratulations to Miss Alabama Madeline Wright for winning Miss Teen International 2019 and Miss North Dakota Ava Hill for winning Miss International 2019.