GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Koby Roush’s family was left without answers for a little more than 2 years when his car was found abandoned along Mount Carmel Road in Gallia County in July 2020.

However, on Saturday, March 11th, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and BCI started investigating human remains found by an outdoorsman who was walking through an open field.

As it turns out, these remains were found not too far from where the car was found. Officials later identified the remains as Koby Roush.

While Roush is no longer missing, there’s still the matter of how he died and also how his remains ended up in the open field, years after the investigation into his disappearance began.

According to a previous report from our sister station, WCMH, the Pike County Ohio Sheriff’s Office was handling the missing person’s case. Their records show a man named Luke Farmer, believed to live in Ross County, Ohio, was a suspect at one point.

A person also told deputies that Farmer had “told him in person that he had murdered two people.” Another anonymous source identified one of the alleged victims as Roush.

The search for Farmer continued to a home in Chillicothe, Ohio in August 2020, where deputies searched the property and couldn’t find him. 11 hours later, the Ross County Coroner confirmed that Farmer died of an accidental drug overdose at a home near Waverly. No foul play was suspected at the time.

Now, with the discovery of Roush’s remains, the sheriff’s office and Roush’s family are urging anyone with information on what led to his death to come forward.

No further information on the investigation has been released.