Investigators declare Boone County fire arson

WHITESVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Investigators have declared the cause of a commercial fire that broke out yesterday morning, September 16th, 2019 along Coal River Road as arson.

According to the Whitesville Fire Department the building was abandoned. No injuries have been reported. The fire began around 5 am and crews got it under control later that morning around 11 am.

The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Whitesville Police Department is requesting anyone who has information to contact their offices. For WPD call (304) 854-2658 and WVSFMO 1 (800) 233-FIRE.

A $2,500 reward will be given to the person who helps law enforcement identify the suspect(s).