Investigators identify “Belle in the Well”

Ironton, Ohio – (WOWK) After 38 years, the “Belle in the Well” has been identified as Louise Virginia Peterson Flesher.

Her identity was released during a news conference today in Ironton, Ohio.

That identity had been a mystery since her remains were found in a well in Lawrence County, Ohio on April 22, 1981. Investigators believe she had been in the well for at least a year before her body was found. She was found about an hour away from where she lived with her mother and grandparents in West Virginia. Despite extensive investigations police were never able to identify her.

The case was reopened in 2009 after forensic anthropologist Elizabeth Murray, PhD a professor at Mount St. Joseph University reached out to Lawrence County Coroner Investigators Bill Nenni suggesting additional possibilities to identify the remains.

The remains were exhumed in June of 2011 and a bone sample was tested. Using dental x-rays they were able to put together a facial reconstruction but could not find a match with any missing person cases.

In February of 2017 Murray and Nenni contacted Colleen Fitzpatrick, PhD, with the newly forming DNA Doe Project about using forensic genetic genealogy to possibly identify the “Belle in the Well”.

Months later, information found using genetic genealogy showed Belle’s family was likely from Huntington, West Virginia but no immediate family members were located.

A second facial reconstruction was released in May of 2018.

In February of this year the DNA Doe Project made a tentative identification. They contacted Nenni, , to tell him they think they had identified the “Belle in the Well.” They also had a list of family members who could be tested to verify their discovery.

On July 3, using a DNA sample from Louise Virginia Peterson Flesher’s youngest daughter they were able to confirm the identity of the “Belle in the Well.”

The DNA Doe Project has solved 12 cases since February 2017. This is its fifth case solved in Ohio.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information related to this case to contact them at (740)-532-3525 or submit an anonymous tip by calling (740)-534-5830 or email helpthesheriff@lawcoso.com