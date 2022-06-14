IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Ironton Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly started a house fire in Ironton on Monday.

According to police, 42-year-old Kendrick Jones started a house fire in the 900 block of Adams Street around 12:40 a.m.

Ironton PD talked to multiple eyewitnesses who identified the man as someone they knew by the name of Kendrick.

Investigators spoke to the suspect on the phone and obtained a statement from Jones, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Jones is currently held at the Boyd County Jail on charges of arson and breaking and entering. He is awaiting extradition to Ohio.