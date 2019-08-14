Ironton man arrested for the murder of an Ashland man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department has arrested James L. Reed, 47 of Ironton, OH for the murder of Lawrence McCoy, 30 of Ashland, KY.

Last night, August 14, 2019, reported gunshots took place shortly after 9 pm. in the 3000 block of Central Avenue in Ashland. McCoy was taken to the hospital where soon after died from the injuries sustained.

An investigation revealed that the victim was shot by Reed who was arrested at an Ironton residence.

Reed was taken to the Lawrence County Ohio Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released.