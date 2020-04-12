Ironton’s Reid Carrico Receives Invite to 2021 All-American Bowl

IRONTON, OH. – (WOWK-TV) – Ironton’s Reid Carrico will soon play for the Buckeyes and Ohio State’s Ryan Day could not be happier. Now day will see the Fighting Tigers star in the national spotlight as he received an invite to the 2021 All-American bowl in Texas which kicks off early next year.

Carrico was always around the football last season posting 168 tackles, 3 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss.

The Ohio State commit also ran wild, rushing for over 1,600 yards and found the endzone 28 times as a Junior.

More than 450 NFL players have played in this All-Star High School football game, including Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham Jr., and Tim Tebow.

In a statement to the 13 Sports Zone, Carrico said, “The invitation was a big surprise for me. I was honored to receive it, that’s one of the check boxes that everyone has when they want to make it big. Although it is only an exhibition, I’m honored to be able to play with other highly touted recruits from across the country.”