Ironton’s Samantha LaFon inks NLI to play for Marshall Women’s Hoops

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) –

Signing season finally here for some of the best high school basketball players in our area. One player putting pen to paper Ironton standout Samantha LaFon, and LaFon is staying local and will join the Thundering Herd.

With family and friends on hand, LaFon signed her national letter of intent to join Tony Kemper’s crew after her senior year.

The Ironton star will trade in the orange and black for the green and white.

Lafon averaged a double-double last season and help lead Ironton to the district finals.

The decision for the Fighting Tigers star was rather easy, since she lives less than four miles away from the Cam Henderson Center and can even see Joan C. Edwards stadium from her backyard.

“They play really hard and they’ve got a really good coaching staff. The first time that I actually ever spoke to somebody at Marshall it was Coach Kemper and we had a really good conversation and after I hung up the phone I knew where I wanted to be. They’ve got really good tradition and I like to be a really good teammate, pats on the back high 5’s all that good stuff so I am excited, LaFon said.”

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.