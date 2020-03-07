WATCH LIVE: Is coronavirus in Ohio? Gov. DeWine gives update on COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will give an update on the status of the state response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

They will be speaking today at the Ohio Statehouse around 3 p.m. You can stream it live right here.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there are zero COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ohio; five people are under investigation.

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, the ODH recommends people practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Watch Kristine Varkony’s Q&A with OhioHealth infectious disease Dr. Joseph Gastaldo: