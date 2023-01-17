CLARKSBURG (WBOY) — No. At least, not in West Virginia, but there are states where it is legal to marry a first cousin.

West Virginia prohibits this in §48-2-302 of the West Virginia State Code. The article states that: “A man is prohibited from marrying his mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, half sister, aunt, brother’s daughter, sister’s daughter, first cousin or double cousin. A woman is prohibited from marrying her father, grandfather, brother, son, grandson, half brother, uncle, brother’s son, sister’s son, first cousin or double cousin.”

In West Virginia, it is legal to marry your second cousin—your parents’ cousin’s child.

So what about other states who aren’t quite bothered by the idea of you marrying a close-blood relative? The following is a list of states where marrying your first cousin is legal, or at least not directly prohibited in their state codes.

Alabama

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

There are also several states where marrying your first cousin is legal, but only if individuals are unable to reproduce or are a member of certain cultures or religions.

Arizona

Indiana

Maine

Minnesota

Utah

Wisconsin

Even in some states, such as Maine, where it is not directly prohibited, the state may refuse to give marriage licenses to people who are related closely by blood.