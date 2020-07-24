Is this WV high school mascot a racist stereotype?

MORGANTOWN, WV — A petition is currently going around hopes to change Morgantown High School’s mascot from the Mohigans to a less offensive name to Native Americans.

As of Friday afternoon, the petition already has more than 2,000 signatures, with a goal of reaching 2,500.

The petition was created Audrey Alsop, who said the name Mohigan pulls from racial and cultural stereotypes. Alsop is trying to petition Morgantown High School Principal Paul Mihalko and other administrators to do what she believes is the right thing and change the school’s mascot.

Both Morgantown High School and the Monongalia County Board of Education released a joint statement on social media Friday morning, saying they are discussing how to handle this issue. The full statement is below.

Please see the statement from @ONEMHS and @Monongalia_Co regarding MHS and our mascot. pic.twitter.com/xwWIFMk6BD — Morgantown Athletics (@MohiganAthletic) July 24, 2020

A second online petition has been started against Aslop’s petition and aims to keep the Mohigan mascot at Morgantown High School. The petition was started by Liam O’Connor. The description of the petition states:

“The other Native American students of Morgantown High School and I have agreed that the mascot is in no way, shape, or form racist and should not be removed. The Mohigan is an appropriate representation of our culture in modern society and he is a symbol of strength to us.”

Earlier this month, students in Ritchie County began similar discussions and created an online petition to change Ritchie County High School’s mascot from “the Rebels” to something else. Students said the Rebel mascot is said to represent a Confederate soldier and the colors of the soldier’s uniform, which also resembles Confederate uniforms.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.