‘It is the Superbowl of hunting’: Buck Season kicks off in West Virginia on Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) On Monday Buck Season in West Virginia will officially start. It is the time of the year hunters schedule vacations and take time off from work for. It is also like a holiday. . . or at the very least pretty close for some.

“It is the Superbowl of hunting here in West Virginia. Its the main animal when harvested it gives you a lot of food,” said Billy Bare, owner of Bare Arms: Indoor Range, Gun Shop, and Training Facility in Huntington.

Noah Mooney, an employee at Bare Arms, said has been hunting since he was a teenager, and he harvests his deer for “jerky, butterfly steaks, roasts, etc”.

Mooney and Bare also said some hunters spend weeks, or even the entire year preparing and scouting locations for Buck Season.

“You could go out in the woods for days and not see anything. . . if there is no food for them(Deer) around then you are in a bad area. . . so you are looking at a lot of wasted time,” said Mooney.

Bare said hunters have been racing into his store the last few weeks preparing for the season. He said his sales go up about 15 percent, during this time.

“Its start way before the day because guys like to get out and practice, so they come in and like to see what is new out,” said Bare.

As hunters head out early Monday morning trying to catch their first buck of the season, Bare said he advises hunters before they head out to tell someone where they are going to be hunting first.

“Tell your wife (or husband) I’ll be home around 1pm, and if it is 3pm she(he) might want to say ‘hey where is he at or where is she at’. . . a lot of women are out hunting too,” said Bare.

He and Mooney said hunters should also wear as much “hunter’s orange” as possible, to be careful when climbing trees and dragging deer, and to hunt with a group or friends if possible.

But at the end of the day, Mooney said he just wants to catch a deer before it gets really cold out.

“I have spent days where it’s zero degrees and snowing, and sitting in a tree stand and I don’t see a single anything,” said Mooney.

Buck Season runs from November 25 to December 7, and it is running concurrently with Bear Firearms Season. Some popular areas for hunters in the Tri- State area are Chief Cornstalk in Mason County, and Beech Fork in Cabell and Wayne County.

