It’s a hot Tuesday with SNOW on Thursday morning!

(WOWK) – Temperatures above normal on Tuesday, to the tune of 16 degrees above normal, will give way to temperatures 23 degrees below normal on Thursday! And that rain will change to some snow. Wild, isn’t it!?

Temperatures are well above normal before the cold front moves in Wednesday night.

Rain will move in after midnight and be in the region throughout Wednesday. There may briefly be some thunder early in the morning but mostly, it’s just rain.

After the rain passes through during the day, we’ve got a quick shot at some snow in the early morning hours. Most of the accumulation will be light but will occur in the mountains of West Virginia with a few spots in the lower elevations getting a dusting.

Snow totals are limited because of the warmth of the ground and the delay on the ultra cold air moving in well after most of the moisture leaves.

Snow will be a shock to the system but not very much will accumulate.

We cannot discount the amount of rain that will be possible. This will fall mostly on already soaked ground. Some flooding is possible and the rivers will run high for a few days in the region.