‘Its about time’: MU has groundbreaking ceremony for new baseball stadium.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A sea of green and white jerseys, hats and shirts gathered at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletics Complex for the groundbreaking ceremony of Marshall University’s new baseball stadium, for some at the event they thought this day may never come.

“This is probably one of the happiest days of my life really. Like I said I am 93 years old, and I have had a lot of days, but not too many like this,” said Jack Cook, former MU baseball head coach.

The baseball team is the only program at the school without their own facility, and for decades they have been playing their home games on the road at places like Charleston and Beckley.

“Marshall baseball has been on the back-burner for years, years . . too long, way too long. Now we are making our way from the back-burner to the front-burner,” said Rick Reed, MU alum and former major league baseball pitcher.

Reed was joined by another MU alum and former major league baseball pitcher at the ceremony, Jeff Montgomery.

The former relief pitcher for the Kansa City Royals said, “I can’t think of anything I would rather do than break ground on a new baseball stadium here at Marshall”.



Mike Hamrich, MU director of athletics said one of the reasons it took so long for the baseball team to get its own facility was because it was difficult to find a site close to the school.



“We finally found the property with the help of the city [Huntington] and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority. We were finally able to purchase the property where we wanted it. . . close to our campus,” said Hamrich.



At the ceremony Reed estimated the Marshall University’s baseball team has played more than 3000 home games without a field to call their own, but there endless roadtrip is about to end when there new stadium opens 17 months from now at the corner 24th Street and 5th Avenue in Huntington.



“When I first heard we were getting a stadium I was shocked. I am still pinching myself. . . I am just extremely excited that Huntington, the City of Huntington, is going to be able to come out an watch us,” said Jeff Waggoner, MU head baseball coach.



The new $22 million state of the art facilty will seat 3,500 people, and Waggoner believes the facility will help the baseball program recruit players and develop them.

Reed believes the new baseball stadium will also create more opportunites and a new stream of revenue for the city.

“I just heard there is the possibilty of a minor league team coming in here. . . we could host a regional college tournament right here, more revenue for the city. We could possibly get the high school state tournaments to come here. Just enedless possibilities for this. I’m so excited,” said Reed.

Hamrick said the new stadium is being funded through private donations, and they, “are currently in the process of fundraising through the Big Green Scholarship Foundation” and they are off to a “great start”.

At the event it was also announced that Reed and his family made a $1 million donation for the project.

Construction is expected to start in March of 2020 weather permitting, and everyone hopes to see Marshall Baseball in Huntington for the start of the 2021 season.

Also in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony was Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, and Jim Bailes, Chairman of the MU Board of Governors.







